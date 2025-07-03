Certis S’pore agrees to stop tracking officers’ live locations while they’re on MC

Certis drops policy asking staff on MC to share live location

Security firm Certis will no longer ask officers on medical leave to share their live locations, after its controversial tracking policy sparked backlash and union intervention.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) confirmed the change on Tuesday (2 July).

This comes days after media reports highlighted how some officers had been asked to prove their whereabouts while they were on sick leave. They had to do so or face disciplinary action.

“Certis, which is unionised under USE, has agreed to do so, and there will be no location tracking of officers on medical leave,” said Ms Shirley Loo, executive secretary of USE.

Certis officer asked to provide live location while recovering at parents’ home

The policy drew public attention after a Certis officer told the media that he had been asked to share his live location via WhatsApp. This happened while he was recovering at his parents’ home, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

“This created immense psychological stress and violated my right to privacy,” he said, adding that he complied out of fear of consequences.

According to an internal memo seen by ST, two officers were dismissed in April 2025 for “malingering” — the act of pretending to be sick.

The two officers were found to be overseas during a house visit.

Certis said these were not isolated cases. It insisted that such actions strain manpower and are unfair to other colleagues who cover extra shifts.

Certis: Policy on medical leave aimed at fairness, not punishment

Responding to media queries, Certis released a statement on Facebook, clarifying that dismissals were not solely based on officers being away from home.

“Termination of employment is decided upon the severity of an officer’s misconduct, such as proven malingering, and only taken as a last resort after an extensive and fair process,” said the company.

Certis explained that home visits were typically conducted when an officer was on frequent or extended medical leave.

As for occasions where officers were asked to share their live locations, a Certis spokesperson stressed that such instances were “rare”, voluntary, and done out of concern for their welfare.

Union and MOM call for clear communication

In a statement posted to social media on Tuesday (1 July), Ms Loo said USE is working with Certis to improve internal communications and ensure policies are clearly explained. She added that the union does not condone the abuse of medical leave, but emphasised the need for “fair and proper processes”.

Monthly engagement sessions will also be held between Certis and its officers — this will give employees a regular platform to address workplace issues.

In a separate response, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said there may be legitimate reasons for an employee to be away from home while unwell. “This should not be taken as conclusive evidence of misconduct,” a MOM spokesperson said.

The manpower ministry also reminded employers not to discourage the use of medical leave, calling it a statutory entitlement that allows employees to focus on their health. It encouraged companies to engage employees regularly and build trust.

“This will help… create a positive workplace culture,” the ministry said.

