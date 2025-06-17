Leaders of wellness company in US convicted of employee abuse, forced staff to have sex with clients & each other

‘Sex wellness’ company bosses in US convicted of abuse, ordered staff to have sex with clients

Two women behind a California-based “orgasmic meditation” startup have been convicted of forced labour after coercing employees into sex acts with each other and with investors to grow their business.

The shocking revelations came after a five-week trial in a US federal court, which found that from 2006 to 2018, Nicole Daedone — the founder of OneTaste — and her former head of sales, Rachel Cherwitz, exploited vulnerable recruits through a mix of manipulation, intimidation, indoctrination, and surveillance.

According to a statement from the Eastern District of New York US Attorney’s Office on 9 June, the two women now face up to 20 years in prison.

Branded as ‘sex wellness company’

Marketed as a sexual wellness company, OneTaste promoted “orgasmic meditation”, a practice involving 15 minutes of clitoral stimulation under the guise of mindfulness and empowerment.

The company gained mainstream attention, with Daedone speaking at TEDx in 2011 and appearing in the New York Times. But behind the marketing veneer lay a dark reality.

According to NPR, the company specifically targeted young women with histories of trauma, placing them in communal homes where they could be closely monitored.

Staff forced into sexual acts with investors

Testimony revealed that employees were allegedly forced to engage in sex with each other and high-profile clients.

In one case, a woman said she was coerced into becoming the “assigned sexual partner” of early investor and Daedone’s ex-boyfriend, Reese Jones. This included BDSM acts such as whipping him and walking him on a leash.

Despite being in love with another man and wanting a normal monogamous relationship with her boyfriend, the company pressured her to remain in a sexual relationship with Jones.

Abusive working conditions

Beyond the sexual coercion, former employees painted a picture of a highly abusive work environment.

Witnesses described living in overcrowded homes where staff had to share beds as a way to “break personal boundaries”. Workers were expected to be on-call round the clock, respond instantly during waking hours, and skip medical leave.

Management allegedly encouraged a culture of peer surveillance. One witness shared: “I was not only being watched by leadership, but by my peers.”

When sales dipped, Cherwitz blamed “sexual tension” between a male and a female employee. She then publicly ordered them to have sex during a meeting.

Jury delivers guilty verdict after five-week trial

After five weeks of harrowing testimony, the jury took just two days to return guilty verdicts for both Daedone and Cherwitz.

“The jury’s verdict has unmasked Daedone and Cherwitz for who they truly are: grifters who preyed on vulnerable victims by making empty promises of sexual empowerment and wellness,” said the prosecutors.

They also praised the victims for their courage in coming forward despite their trauma.

“It is my hope that the just conclusion of this process will bring them closure.”

Daedone and Cherwitz each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

