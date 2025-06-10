Woman in Japan offers sexual services at bathhouse to pay for host club addiction

Woman in Japan offers sexual services at soapland to fuel host club addiction

To fuel her expensive host club addiction, a young woman in Japan resorted to offering sexual services at a soapland — which are bathhouses turned brothels.

According to Japanese television network Fuji News Network, she spent most of the 2 million yen (S$17,804) she earned from her soapland job at host clubs.

She also admitted during the interview that she did not expect her addiction to spiral out of control.

Started going to host clubs when she was 18

In the interview conducted last August, the 20-year-old college student revealed that her host club addiction started with an innocent visit when she was 18 years old.

She was reportedly attracted by the glitz and glamour of the club’s fancy decorations and handsome men, who served as listening ears

Captivated by the maiden visit, her visits to Kabukichō — Tokyo’s infamous red-light district — became a frequent occurrence. She would go to host clubs up to four times a month to satisfy her cravings for attention.

“I didn’t think I’d get so addicted,” she said. At home, the woman had over 50 business cards from hosts she spoke to.

She told the news outlet that these hosts felt like close friends and people she could talk to about anything without being judged.

Additionally, she could always contact them, making it even harder to let go of her addiction.

Entered sex industry to fuel her addiction

Unsurprisingly, the host club visits led to a massive dent in her wallet. During one of her visits, she reportedly spent 1.2 million yen (S$10.7K) at the club.

Although she was nearly broke at the time, she went into debt to purchase an expensive “champagne tower” at the urging of a host.

“You’re the only one I have,” she recalls him telling her sweetly. “Just pay it back by next month.”

These expensive visits eventually led to her picking up more exploitative jobs to make ends meet. Initially starting at a girls’ bar, she eventually picked up a job at a soapland where she had to engage in sexual services.

She admitted that she began crying daily after she started her soapland job. Working at the soapland five to six times a week, she would have sex with seven or eight clients per day.

“Let’s do our best,” she remembers one of the hosts telling her when she confided in him. Despite her suffering, she continued the risky lifestyle out of a strong desire for affirmation.

She said her heart would flutter when the host she was with complimented her cute outfit or noticed her new makeup. She also admitted the difficulty in seeing ‘ordinary’ men as romantic interests after tasting the higher standards maintained by hosts.

“I don’t think we’ll get married, but I’d like to stay on good terms with him,” she said.

