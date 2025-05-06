Chan Chun Sing praises election officials for ‘smooth’ delivery of GE2025, netizens agree on efficiency

Chan Chun Sing praises GE2025 election officials for professionalism & care

While Singaporeans may have different opinions on the policies put forth by candidates running for the 2025 General Election (GE2025), everyone can agree that the voting process was incredibly smooth.

On Sunday (4 May), Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of Public Service Chan Chun Sing penned a social media post praising and thanking election officials for the smooth execution of GE2025.

34,000 public service officers served as election officials

In his post, Mr Chan shared that about 34,000 public service officers served as election officials in over 1,400 locations across Singapore.

These officers reportedly began training for their roles over a year ago.

On Polling Day, many of these officials were in charge of counting millions of votes late into the night.

Mr Chan said the officials’ “dedication and preparation led to the smooth and professional delivery of GE2025”.

“Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to public service were matched only by the care for our fellow Singaporeans that they showed throughout.”

Voting took under 5 minutes for many

Netizens readily agreed with this opinion, with one Reddit post on 3 May calling the process “super smooth”.

According to the user, they arrived at their polling centre at about 11.49am but discovered it was the wrong one.

After a “friendly staff” pointed them in the right direction, the voter managed to register and vote at the right polling station by 11.54am — just five minutes after.

One netizen even claimed they voted and left within 90 seconds.

Meanwhile, another user said they second-guessed whether they had forgotten to do anything, given how quick the process was.

A commenter remarked that the General Elections have always given them pride in Singapore’s efficiency.

“I don’t think I’ve ever waited more than five minutes,” they claimed.

Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.