Woman ‘secretly’ films her ballot paper in polling station in Sengkang, posts video on TikTok

Woman ‘secretly’ films her ballot paper in polling station, posts video on TikTok

A woman caused a stir on social media after she secretly filmed her ballot paper and posted the video on TikTok on election day (3 May).

The footage posted by user @lifeplussg is believed to have been taken inside a polling station in Sengkang.

In the video, the woman walked her viewers through the voting process in Singapore.

“It stands to reason, no photos are allowed where you vote,” she explained, but while she appears to know that filming inside the polling station is illegal, she still proceeded to do it.

According to the Elections Department (ELD) website, bringing and using any camera, video, and photographic equipment – including phones – at the polling station is prohibited.

The video has amassed 50,200 views as of writing.

Netizens report woman who filmed ballot paper

Many TikTok users were shocked by the woman’s decision to film her ballot paper and post her act, reminding her that what she did was prohibited.

“You know it’s not allowed, but you still told the world,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, others clamoured to save her video and make a report to ELD and the police, even tagging the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in comments on the video.

One user also posted a video of a police report they filed regarding the incident.

Several speculated that the OP is a “new citizen”, which explained why she did not understand the severity of her actions.

Redditors argue whether filming ballot paper is illegal

The video was also reposted on the Reddit community r/singapore, where users argued whether the woman’s actions were illegal.

One user said that, under the law, filming one’s ballot is only illegal if it was filled in, therefore exposing who they had voted.

However, a Redditor who claimed to be an election official said it was illegal and they have told people to stop using their devices in the past. They explained:

Non-compliant people who act up, we’re told to get the police to intervene. After that it becomes a case of what the police choose to do, and if it’s bad enough, what the public prosecutor chooses to do.

Meanwhile, another user claimed they saw “a lot” of voters taking photos inside polling booths, which they have seen on TikTok and other social media platforms.

MS News has reached out to ELD and SPF for statements.

