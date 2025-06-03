Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing goes jogging at Bukit Gombak, checks in on MINDEF security staff

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing meets ‘old friends’ at MINDEF, goes jogging nearby

After a busy weekend at Shangri-La Dialogue, Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing went jogging early yesterday (2 June) morning around his new workplace.

Mr Chan posted selfies to Facebook at 8.41am on 2 June.

“Monday morning jog around #guesswhere.” He wrote.

The photos showed the Minister in bright lime green, standing on a thin dirt path in an area thick with vegetation.

Netizens quickly identified the area as the Rail Corridor between the MINDEF building in Bukit Gombak and Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Formerly an old railway to Malaysia, it has since been turned into a “green passage” for wildlife movement and human recreation.

Admittedly, the online sleuthing was made less impressive by Mr Chan himself revealing that he was at the Rail Corridor in the post.

The Defence Minister also stated that he “met some old friends” and “greeted some new faces” coming to work, presumably at the MINDEF building.

“Thanked the security personnel – SAF and others for taking care of our security,” he added.

Previously checked in on soldiers after midnight

He had previously cycled to Gombak Base after midnight on 25 May to chat with the soldiers on duty.

One commenter joked that Mr Chan jogging and cycling around for “spot checks” had all the soldiers in camps stressed.

The jog comes off the heels of the Defence Minister’s participation at the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue from 30 May to 1 June.

Mr Chan met with many of his foreign counterparts, including United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

“After such a busy weekend, still so much energy to do early morning jog!” One netizen commented.

