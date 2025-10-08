Chan Chun Sing snaps selfie with Merlion statue at Rockhampton Airport during Australia visit

Chan Chun Sing poses with Merlion statue in Australia, among the few Merlion statues outside of Singapore

During his official visit to Australia, Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing stopped by a Merlion statue at Rockhampton Airport.

The statue, which stood just outside the airport, symbolises the close ties between the two cities and serves as a familiar sight for arriving Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (4 Oct), Mr Chan shared a selfie with the Merlion station with the hashtag “#GuessWhere”.

“Wow… how the Merlion has grown since,” he quipped in his caption, pointing out the smaller-than-usual size of the iconic statue behind him.

Netizens join in on the fun

Many netizens quickly identified the statue as being in Rockhampton City, Australia.

Some played along with Mr Chan’s joke, suggesting the Merlion had not only shrunk but had also “migrated” from Singapore.

One user shared that there are two similar “little” Merlions in Ang Mo Kio back in Singapore.

Another said that they saw the Merlion “grow in Medan too”, referring to the Merlion statue in the “mini Singapore” of Medan, Indonesia.

Symbol of Singapore-Australia ties

According to the Singapore High Commission in Canberra, Rockhampton has been supporting the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) through Exercise Wallaby, SAF’s largest annual overseas unilateral exercise.

Thus, the statue of the mythical creature is a “testament to the close ties” between the two cities.

Apart from Rockhampton, several Merlion sculptures can be found outside of Singapore.

Seven of them reside in Japan, which has an 8.6m-tall Merlion in Hakodate, Hokkaido.

Beyond Asia, visitors can also spot a Merlion statue in the British theme park, Chessington World of Adventures.

