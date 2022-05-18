Changi Airport Has 6,600 Job Vacancies, Hiring On The Spot At Upcoming Career Fair

Changi Airport Group Is Hiring Over 6,600 Workers As Air Travel Rebounds

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the hardest-hit industries was the travel sector.

With most countries closing their borders in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, jetting off for an overseas vacation was impossible – or at least very difficult – for a long time.

Thankfully, things are more or less going back to the way they once were.

Now that more places – including Singapore – have opened up, Changi Airport Group (CAG) is expecting to see increased passenger volume this year.

To handle this growth, it is embarking on one of its largest recruitment drives to fill more than 6,600 job vacancies.

Changi Airport Group hiring on the spot at upcoming careers fair

On Tuesday (17 May), CAG announced that they are hiring over 6,600 staff to accommodate the rise in passenger volume as air travel rebounds.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the focus will be on frontline passenger service and new innovation and technology roles.

Jobs in ground handling, quality assurance, airport emergency services, and cyber security are available as well.

CAG added that hiring will be done on the spot at the upcoming One Aviation Careers Fair on 27 and 28 May 2022.

Those who are keen to attend will have to register via the website here. Once you’ve done so, take note of how to get to the venue:



One Aviation Careers Fair @ Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593, Summit Halls 1 & 2

Opening hours: 27 & 28 May, 10am-6pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade Station

Changi Airport preparing for return of air travel to pre-Covid levels

ST notes that the air transport industry lost up to a third of airport workers during the pandemic.

Fortunately, the International Air Transport Association expects global air travel to go back to pre-Covid levels by next year.

Hence, CAG is embarking on this recruitment drive so that they can keep up with the demand and prevent a manpower crunch.

In order to entice applicants, CAG has stated that they and their partners provide competitive salaries, attractive incentives, and good career prospects.

Glad to see the air travel industry is healing

The past two years have been difficult for those working in the airline industry.

Now that people are finally travelling again, more staff will be needed to support all the necessary operations. This, as CAG’s aggressive effort proves, opens up more job opportunities after a period of instability and uncertainty.

In the meantime, we are definitely looking forward to seeing the travel sector bounce back to its former glory, before the pesky virus brought everything to a halt.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and Facebook.

