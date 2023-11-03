Changi Airport T2 Has 19 24-Hour Food & Drink Options For Supper & Early Breakfast

Plenty Of 24-Hour Food & Drink Shops At Changi Airport T2 Public & Transit Areas

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) fully reopened on 1 Nov after over three years of expansion works. The terminal welcomed new Food and Beverage (F&B) shops, including 24-hour options for the weary traveller and hungry folk.

With nearly 20 eateries open round the clock, early risers and night owls can drop by the terminal for a bite or drink.

The shops are spread out among both the public and transit areas, for the public and travellers’ easy access.

Dim sum & nasi lemak at Changi Airport T2 Arrival Hall

If you arrive via the ride-hailing entrance at Terminal 2, you’ll find yourself at the Arrival Hall on level 1. Walk a little further ahead and you can probably smell fresh bread and coffee at Paris Baguette to your left.

Travellers in a rush can select from their ‘Grab & Go’ menu for a quick sandwich on the move. Meanwhile, those awaiting beloved friends’ or family members’ arrival can sit at the few tables available to enjoy their meals.

Across the way on the right are a host of restaurants including McDonald’s, which sadly isn’t open for 24 hours. But drop by Swee Choon next to it and have some dim sum instead, especially if you’re not keen on fast food at odd hours.

Further ahead is a cluster of eateries in an interesting open-concept dining area which includes Wang Noodle House, serving various classics like wonton noodles and mee rebus.

Side-by-side with it is the similarly-named Heavenly Wang and the famous Crave nasi lemak. The former promises local breakfast favourites like kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs, perfect for an early morning meal.

The latter serves up “quintessentially Singaporean” nasi lemak, with coconut rice and a selection of other options.

Coffee & cakes for light bites at Changi Airport T2 Departure Hall

Going up the escalator to the second floor, you’ll find the Starbucks outlet which is hard to miss.

The world-famous café provides a sense of familiarity, and you can indulge in their comforting brews while staring out the floor-to-ceiling windows at the surroundings outside the terminal.

Jones the Grocer sits directly opposite Starbucks in the Departure Hall. Advertising themselves as a “gourmet grocer and café”, they serve coffee, sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.

Besides enjoying groceries and confectionaries from around the world, you can also walk up to the second floor to enjoy a more atas dining experience with a bar, restaurant and show kitchen.

Those who prefer more local atmospheres can have their kopi at Cafe O which attempts to capture the vibe of a traditional coffee shop from the 1950s. Their menu is a cultural melting pot, with kopi and half-boiled eggs alongside options for roti prata or nasi briyani.

Nostalgic travellers can savour a bite of Singapore before they depart or right after landing on our Little Red Dot.

Treats at Changi Airport T2 Departure Lounge

Folks buying time before their flight won’t be short of options in the transit area as T2’s Departure Lounge is both a shopper’s and foodie’s paradise.

No need to search for a shop for a caffeine boost as Ella The Robot Barista can prepare your cuppa in a jiffy. There’s even a choice to skip the queue by ordering ahead on the Ella App.

Interestingly, while the Changi Airport website states that Hard Rock Cafe is open 24/7, the eatery’s Facebook page says it only opens from 6am to 1am. Whatever the case, you can still check out the café either early in the morning or late at night to cure your hunger pangs.

After exploring the new T2 for a bit, bubble tea (BBT) lovers who can’t get enough of the sweet beverage with tapioca pearls can make a beeline for LiHO Tea just around the corner for refreshing drinks to quench their thirst.

T2 Transit Area’s Gourmet Garden is an idyllic dining haven

With your boba in hand, you can explore the entire Gourmet Garden in T2’s transit area, which offers a variety of sweet and savoury treats for all sorts of cravings.

Lushly decorated with foliage, the space houses some 24-hour kiosks such as Dunkin’ Donuts, where you can indulge in their famous coffees, doughnuts and other light snacks. Find a seat by the huge windows and be in awe of the mesmerising view of planes taking off.

If you need warm comfort food instead before your flight, consider Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu which sells uniquely Korean cuisine with its signature, authentic silken tofu.

Alternatively, there’s The Hainan Story Coffee & Toast, for old-school breakfasts and ‘Kopi Gu You’, or kopi with butter, for a taste of home.

Satay fusion & classic chicken rice for heartier meals

If you carry on to the right past the kiosks, you’ll find a series of shops side by side, featuring heartier meals to fill your belly.

The Satay Club promises a fusion of local cuisines with Western influences such as Asian snacks and desserts, as well as Wagyu Beef satay.

Beside it, Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice gives an always-available option to try out Singapore’s signature dish.

If you missed Crave before passing through security, worry not. The nasi lemak stall is also available in the transit area.

When complete meals get a little heavy to handle, get some homemade Hong Kong cheong fun from Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun, which offers a myriad of dishes and styles.

Even more food options at the Level 3 Departure Lounge

More 24-hour food options abound just a short escalator trip up to level 3 of Changi Airport T2’s transit area.

PHO Street serves a vibrant mix of Vietnamese food, including their signature Beef and Chicken Pho. They also provide snacks like their famous Summer Roll.

Directly opposite it is Subway, where you can have your sandwich made exactly how you want it.

Last but certainly not least, the Straits Food Village next to Subway is a food court built in the style of an old fishing village. Not all the stores are open around the clock, but enough do to give a variety of options.

These include the drinks stall, Mini Wok, Shanghai La Mian, and Ramen King.

For a full list of all the F&B options at T2 and their respective locations, visit the airport’s webpage here.

What would you get at the new and improved Changi Airport Terminal 2?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Manu Nandhan on Google Maps, Starbucks on Google Maps & Backyard Xplorer on Google Maps.