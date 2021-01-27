Veteran Actress Who Voiced Changi Airport’s Tamil Announcements Passes Away At 87

Seasoned travellers would probably be familiar with the sweet voice behind Changi Airport‘s Tamil announcements.

But not many may know the woman behind it, the late Suseela Krishnasamy, a veteran TV and radio artiste in Singapore.

After a lifetime of service to her community, the 87-year-old passed away on Sunday (24 Jan), reports The Straits Times (ST).

A woman of many talents

According to ST, Mdm Suseela started out as a radio presenter in 1945 at Radio Malayu at the tender age of 11.

Her late father Mr Valoo had been a violinist and band leader in the British Band of Kuala Kubu Bharu.

Following in his footsteps, Mdm Suseela played the harmonium, violin and veena.

The multi-talented actress also played an active role in the Indian Fine Arts Society in her younger days.

Most notably, Mdm Suseela was among the first in Tamil TV broadcasting when it began here in 1963.

Won many awards over the years

In 1967, Mdm Suseela clinched the Efficiency Award for her work at the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees.

For her contributions to the Indian arts scene, The Singapore Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) awarded her the Kalaichemmal award in 1990.

The lifetime achievement award came next in 1998.

In 2004, she won yet another lifetime achievement award at the Vasantham Pradhana Vizha awards event.

The various achievements she celebrated are testament to the impact she had on the local Indian entertainment scene.

Highly respected in the Singapore Indian drama community

Her star continued to shine brightly long after she left the broadcasting industry, inspiring even the young artistes of today.

Many came forward to pay homage to Mdm Suseela. One in particular, was Vadi Pvss.

In the post, he mentioned that the late artiste always had a mother’s touch in nurturing younger talents.

She was also always encouraging and supportive of the younger generation.

Truly, her passing is a great loss to the community.

Condolences to Mdm Suseela’s friends & family

While Singapore’s entertainment scene has lost a valuable figure, her legacy will remain for years to come.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the late Mdm Suseela’s family and friends.

May fans and fellow artistes continue to cherish her memory long after her passing.

