Changi Airport Turns Into Candy-Themed Festive Village For Christmas With Snow House & Carnival Games

Changi Festive Village Returns With Snow House, Go-Karts & Carnival Games

While Changi Airport is a pretty happening place all year round, it gets even more exciting this time of the year.

On Saturday (4 Nov), the annual Changi Festive Village makes a sweet return with a colourful candy theme.

Aside from the super cute decorations, there will also be plenty of fun activities for the entire fam, including a snow house, go-kart track, carnival, and more.

Experience winter in Singapore at Changi Festive Village Candy Snow House

We may not get a white Christmas here in the sunny Lion City, but you’ll have the chance to experience that without actually flying out of the country at the Changi Festive Village.

Candy Snow House, which you’ll find outside McDonald’s at Level 1 of Terminal 3, is a man-made icy paradise with Instagrammable corners at every chilly turn.

Little adrenaline junkies will surely make a beeline for the three-lane slide, where they can whizz down 7m of snow. Next to it is a mini ice luge for kids.

They can expend their remaining energy at the playground, where they can ride lighted see-saws and snow sleighs.

Icy versions of mini golf, bowling or basketball are offered at the sports zone.

Those who prefer more sedentary pleasures may take photos in the “dark zone”, which features a Majestic Ice Carriage and Candy Ice Sculptures.

Professional photography services are also available to capture your adventures.

Test your skills with carnival games

If you feel cold easily, perhaps you’ll prefer playing at the Candy Carnival, which is at Level 1 outside McDonald’s and Basement 2 outside Kopitiam.

There, you can test your skills and win limited-edition merchandise at the game booths.

Kids may also hop onto a beautiful candy-coated train for a ride.

The more hyperactive ones (minimum four years old and from 90cm to 140cm in height) will delight in the Candy Bouncy Castle, where they can climb giant-sized pieces of candy.

Lastly, adults and children alike (who’re at least five years old and 1.1m tall) will enjoy zipping around on go-karts, which have been a staple of Changi Airport’s festival celebrations for the past few years.

This year, the track is of course candy-themed.

Carnival tokens from S$20 for 21 can be bought here with the Changi app or redeemed by spending at participating outlets in the airport or Jewel.

Changi Rewards members are entitled to one free play per day at the bouncy castle.

End your day with a glamping experience

After a jam-packed day of exciting activities, you can unwind by going glamping at the Changi Experience Studio.

This time round the tents are candy-themed so you can literally experience sweet dreams.

The two day, one night package also includes the Candy Snow House and Candy Carnival, so book this if you want to take part in all the activities on offer.

Besides these, participants can play airport-themed games at the Changi Experience Studio and have a Chocolate Art Jamming session, where they can paint an edible painting of the airport with desserts.

For more information regarding the Changi Festive Village — like pricing and opening hours — and to register for events, visit their website here.

Revel in the snow at Changi Festive Village

Judging by how popular the past events were, we’re sure many will be raring to join in this year’s festivities too, so sign up soon.

If you’re planning to do so, here’s some details about the event:

Changi Festive Village @ Changi Airport

Location: Changi Airport Terminal 3

Date: From 4 Nov

Opening hours (Candy Snow House & Candy Carnival): 12pm to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.

