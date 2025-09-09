Vendor in M’sia sells char kway teow at S$18 a plate, bemoans lack of customers

Vendor in M’sia sells char kway teow at S$18, says customers are running away

A vendor in Malaysia recently took to social media to bemoan the lack of customers at his stall.

In his video, which was shared on the Penang Kini Facebook page on Sunday (7 Sept), he said a plate of his “special” char kway teow costs RM59 (S$18).

Customers leave after learning the char kway teow costs S$18

The vendor in Penang explained that the dish costs so much because it includes cockles, prawns and a fried egg on top.

However, as soon as customers hear the price, “they run off… they don’t want to order any more”, he said.

One man initially “acted all cool” when he ordered it, even adding an extra hard-boiled egg, only to run off after hearing the price, he added.

‘It’s like they don’t even have money to eat’

Infuriated, the vendor cursed the customer in the video.

“I made it with prawns and fried eggs, all the good stuff… they say it’s cheaper elsewhere,” the vendor exclaimed, adding:

RM59 only. It’s like they don’t even have money to eat.

Before concluding the video, the vendor appealed to members of the public to support his business.

Netizens slam vendor for exorbitant pricing

Instead of receiving support, the vendor was slammed by netizens for pricing his char kway teow too expensively and having the cheek to ask for public support.

Some said they would run away too if they heard that their plate of char kway teow cost RM59, with one user adding that they could eat five plates of the dish for that price elsewhere.

Others shared more economical meals elsewhere in Penang, with one claiming that another vendor sold char kway teow for just RM13 (S$4) with lots of ingredients such as crab.

The exorbitant pricing even led one user to take a dig at the vendor, asking him if he could pay in instalments.

One commenter tagged Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, calling for the authorities to investigate him.

Also read: Woman complains that Yew Tee cai png stall charged her S$17 for meal with fish tail, owner defends pricing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Penang Kini on Facebook.