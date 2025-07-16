Police in Thailand use ChatGPT to catch driver who killed 2 in hit & run

ChatGPT used by Thai police to track down hit-and-run driver

In Udon Thani Province, Thailand, police have used ChatGPT to help them track down a hit-and-run driver whose actions killed two people on 6 July.

According to the Bangkok Post, the driver fled the scene following the fatal crash.

However, authorities later found a small auto part suspected to be from the suspect’s vehicle at the scene of the crime.

AI identifies the auto part

Apart from reviewing security camera footage, officers used ChatGPT to analyse a photo of the auto part, asking the AI to identify the specific Toyota model it belonged to.

In reportedly less than three seconds, the part was identified as a “front bumper upper reinforcement” with the serial number 52113-0K140.

It also said that the part belonged to a Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ.

Eventually, the police managed to pinpoint the vehicle from the security recordings, leading to the successful arrest of the driver.

AI assistance led to the arrest of the driver

One of the case investigators shared the story in a Facebook post on 8 July.

The post went viral, with more than 2,000 shares at the time of writing.

Among the hundreds of comments, netizens complimented the officers for using AI to aid their investigation.

One commenter highlighted that AI, when used properly, can make tasks much easier.

