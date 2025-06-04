Chee Soon Juan to begin 3-day walk around S’pore to raise funds for SDP, netizens cheer him on

Chee Soon Juan to embark on 3-day walk around Singapore to raise funds for SDP

In a Facebook video uploaded on Tuesday (3 June), Dr Chee Soon Juan, secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), announced that he will embark on a three-day walk around the perimeter of Singapore.

The initiative is part of ‘Walk The Talk’, a fundraising effort he first launched in 2007.

From 6 to 8 June, Dr Chee will walk through various constituencies and estates, hoping to raise funds while connecting with residents on the ground, possibly over conversations at nearby kopitiams.

The journey will be documented on the party’s social media platforms, with live streams scheduled at selected locations.

‘Walk The Talk’ event last held in 2015

The ‘Walk The Talk’ event was last held in November 2015, nearly a decade ago.

Dr Chee, along with four supporters, undertook a four-day, 140km walk around Singapore, starting from Hong Lim Park.

During the journey, Dr Chee had planned to sleep in a lorry loaned by a party supporter.

He also noted that members of the public were not invited to join, as doing so would have constituted a public procession under the Public Order Act, an activity that would have required a permit.

In 2020, the SDP said in a Facebook post that its application to hold ‘Walk The Talk’ was rejected by the police.

Authorities cited concerns that “cause-based activities might cause crowds to gather, and put the public and participants at higher risk of Covid-19 infection”.

‘Dr Chee never gives up’: Netizens show support

Since Dr Chee announced the return of ‘Walk The Talk’, Facebook users have been quick to express their support and encouragement.

One netizen shared that they had met Dr Chee during his previous walk in Tampines and hoped to see him again this weekend.

“Dr Chee never gives up,” another commented.

Others left well-wishes, with one reminding him to stay hydrated in the hot weather.

