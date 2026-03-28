Italian chef prepares meal for Moo Deng before surprising girlfriend with proposal

Italian chef feeds Moo Deng before proposing to his girlfriend

An Italian couple’s visit to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, was more than just an opportunity to meet Moo Deng.

Not only did they manage to feed the world-famous pygmy hippo, but the man sealed the moment by proposing to his girlfriend.

On Friday (27 March), photos of their unique experience were shared on Facebook, and it quickly went viral, garnering nearly half a million views and over 26,000 likes.

Proposal during a zoo activity

In a follow-up Facebook post, the zookeeper explained that the man is an Italian chef and the couple were preparing a meal for the pygmy hippos.

They could be seen enjoying the moment, chopping vegetables and fruits while Moo Deng watched on.

In one clip, the woman tossed what appears to be a sliced carrot into the hippo’s eagerly awaiting mouth.

Once they were done preparing the food, the couple loaded it onto tubs and fed the pygmy hippos.

As the woman continued admiring the animals, her boyfriend took the opportunity to get on one knee and ask for her hand in marriage.

Moo Deng too busy enjoying food

For once, Moo Deng wasn’t the main attraction at the zoo.

The couple caught the crowd’s attention as they embraced and kissed to celebrate their special day.

Meanwhile, the pygmy hippos were happily chowing down on the food the couple had prepared. They seemed oblivious to the momentous occasion that had just transpired behind them.

Also read: 6-year-old boy in Thailand with terminal cancer passes away after getting his wish to see Moo Deng



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Featured image adapted from ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง on Facebook.