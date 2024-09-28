‘If given the choice, would I want to be sick?’: Chew Chor Meng hits back at vile comments about his ‘sickly face’

Chew Chor Meng responds to comments about his ‘sickly face’

Mediacorp actor Chew Chor Meng has hit back at comments ridiculing his appearance.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday (27 Sept), Chew said that he recently came across comments from individuals who claimed they “lost appetite” after seeing his “sickly face”.

The 55-year-old actor has been battling Kennedy’s disease, a motor neuron condition, since 2008.

Hitting back at such comments, Chew posed a rhetorical question:

If given the choice, would I want to be sick?

He added that after seeing such comments, he came to the realisation that it was society that had fallen sick.

Though Chew did not elaborate on where he had heard the comments, it’s implied that the remarks followed the recent opening of Tam Chiak Kopitiam in Punggol, which he co-owns.

Busy with acting & business ventures despite medical condition

Despite being diagnosed with the incurable condition, Chew has remained optimistic about life.

In fact, he continues to be active in the local acting scene while running his F&B business ventures.

He presently co-owns a mookata and porridge stall in Singapore, as well as a Thai bistro.

He also co-owns Tam Chiak Kopitiams — which has three outlets to date — together with DJ Dennis Chew and food blogger Maureen Ow, more famously known as Miss Tam Chiak.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 55-year-old veteran actor exercises every day to delay the symptoms of muscle atrophy.

