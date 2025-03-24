Shanghai restaurant charges S$88 for half a steamed chicken, claims it was raised on milk & music

Shanghai restaurant sells pricey steamed chicken purportedly raised on milk & music

A restaurant in Shanghai has come under fire after a diner claimed they were charged 480 yuan (S$88) for half a chicken, which the establishment allegedly described as being “raised on milk and music”.

The claim has ignited heated discussions online, with many questioning the authenticity of the restaurant’s justification for the hefty price tag.

Customer expressed disbelief at reason for pricey chicken

In a video uploaded to Douyin on 14 March, a group of diners can be seen discussing the restaurant’s pricing.

“Are you saying this chicken was raised on milk and music?” a man asks, sounding incredulous.

A person, supposedly a restaurant staff member, responds, “Doesn’t Qingyuan, Guangdong, have sunflower chickens?”

The customer, clearly unimpressed, interrupts: “I don’t mind paying a higher price. I can accept 480 yuan (S$88) for half a chicken, but don’t try to deceive me and insult my intelligence.”

He accuses the staff of misleading customers with their claims, though the video does not escalate into a heated argument.

Restaurant stands by its pricey chicken

On 18 March, a Jimu News reporter attempted to contact the original poster for more details but received no response.

However, the video’s location tag indicated that it was filmed at Shanghai Zonghui Restaurant, located in the upscale Taikoo Hui shopping mall.

When the reporter called the restaurant, a staff member confirmed that the average bill per person ranged from 400 to 500 yuan (S$74 – S$92), with all prices clearly listed on the menu.

They also verified that the controversial chicken dish was indeed priced at 480 yuan (S$88) and maintained that the chicken was “raised on milk and music”.

However, when pressed about the chicken’s specific origins and rearing process, the staff member replied vaguely: “You’d have to ask the kitchen.”

Sunflower chickens are bred listening to classical music

Public records indicate that the so-called “sunflower chicken” is a specialty breed from Nansha District, Guangzhou.

According to an article published on WeChat by Impression Nansha, the Nansha Sunflower Chicken was officially listed in the 2023 National Agricultural Products Directory.

The breed is now managed by Guangzhou Kuiyuan Ecological Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd., which acquired the sunflower chicken brand in 2020 and established a dedicated breeding base.

A Jimu News reporter contacted the company, and a representative clarified that Sunflower Chickens are mainly fed corn and sunflower seeds and are raised for 130 to 150 days before being sold.

While the farm does play soothing classical music to keep the chickens calm, the representative denied claims that they were fed milk.

The company supplies Sunflower Chickens to various cities across China, with an average selling price of around 200 yuan (S$37) per whole chicken — making the restaurant’s 480-yuan price for half a chicken even more questionable.

Featured image adapted from Jimu News & Douyin.