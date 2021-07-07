Woman Buys $500 Worth Of Chicken Rice At Amoy Street Food Centre

In recent times, more Singaporeans have gone above and beyond to perform kind deeds, proving that the kampung spirit is well and truly alive.

On Tuesday (6 Jul), a woman proved that fact once again by purchasing 140 packs of chicken rice from a hawker at Amoy Street Food Centre.

The auntie teared up in gratitude as she posed with the woman and her $500 order, which was later donated to Society for the Aged Sick (SAS), a not-for-profit nursing home.

Amoy Street Food Centre chicken rice stall was quiet during lunchtime

According to the Facebook post shared on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page, the woman had been searching for an elderly hawker to support and found Xiang Xiang Hainanese Chicken Rice at Amoy Street Food Centre on 5 Jul.

The home baker had scoured through 4 food centres before this and chanced upon the chicken rice stall during the lunchtime rush.

Amidst snaking queues, Madam Tuan’s chicken rice stall was quiet, and she was having her own lunch during this downtime.

As the woman approached the stall, Madam Tuan jumped up to serve them, and they learned of her story.

Chicken rice auntie has been a hawker for 60 years

Madam Tuan, 82, has been a hawker since her early 20s. For the last 30 years, she’s delighted the tummies of many with her chicken rice at Amoy Street Food Centre.

She’d usually sell 100 plates of chicken rice in a day. But as tightened safety measures impacted small hawkers and eateries, her numbers dropped to about 40 plates a day.

Working tirelessly from 6am to 4pm without missing a day of work in the year, the pandemic has hit her hard.

Most days, she’d have to give away her leftover chicken if she could not sell them.

140 packs donated to a nursing home

The woman heard her story and decided to buy $500 worth of chicken rice, equating to 140 packs.

Each pack of chicken rice goes for $3 and is served with a generous portion of meat and spicy chilli that, in the woman’s words, packs a punch.

She also mentioned in the comments that the food would go to the Society for the Aged Sick (SAS), a not-for-profit nursing home.

The deed was made possible through the supporters of her home bakery business Kea Cakes.

The cheesecake business ran an initiative that matched every purchase of their cheesecakes with a donated meal for the elderly.

Kudos to the woman for her kind deed

Kudos to the woman and her ingenious initiative that brought joy to everyone involved.

The elderly in the nursing home would surely have enjoyed their chicken rice meals, while Madam Tuan’s day was made with such a huge order.

We hope this touching story would inspire more Singaporeans to extend a helping hand to those in need when the opportunity arises.

