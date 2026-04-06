Child cycles in front of moving car near Farrer Road & nearly gets hit, netizens ask where his parents are

Child on bicycle nearly hit by car while crossing road, slowly inches out of the way after

Yet another near-miss with a child occurred when a young boy cycled onto a road in front of a moving car.

Luckily, the car braked in time, and the boy slowly inched his way off the road afterwards.

The incident was caught on dashcam footage and later posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page.

Child stops bicycle on road after seeing incoming car

According to the dashcam footage timestamp, the incident occurred on Saturday (4 April) at 2.06pm.

The clip showed the camcar arriving at an intersection between Victoria Park Road and King’s Road, near Farrer Road.

Suddenly, a young boy on a bicycle cycled onto the road, seemingly intending to cross.

He quickly hit the brakes and ended up stopping in front of the car.

Thankfully, the driver had already braked prematurely to come to a stop at the intersection, thus avoiding a collision.

“Wow, this little boy,” the driver exclaimed in Mandarin at the near-miss.

The child proceeded to turn around by slowly inching his bicycle back off the road, taking some time.

Netizens ask why boy is unsupervised

The incident drew concern online, with many netizens questioning why the child appeared to be alone on the road.

Another commenter pointed to the incident as a good example of why drivers should always stop at stop lines.

Some pointed out that children may not fully understand the dangers of crossing the road and require supervision.

Indeed, several near-misses have involved children running across the road with improper supervision from their parents or guardians.

Also read: ‘Hello, you must hold hands!’: Driver scolds jaywalking woman after child runs across road in Bukit Batok

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.