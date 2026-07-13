Child held over rubbish bin to poop at KL airport despite toilets being nearby

Child poops into rubbish bin at KL airport, allegedly causes a stink

An online video has surfaced showing two people holding a pooping child over a rubbish bin at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

The viral clip, which has been shared on TikTok and Threads, has filled netizens with revulsion.

Child poops in bin in full view of KL airport passengers

It depicted the child with no pants on and feet braced against a wall while two people held the child up by the arms.

The child then appeared to be defecating into a rubbish bin.

This was apparently done in full view of passengers at a boarding gate in KLIA.

Toilets were located nearby

The person who recorded the video helpfully zoomed a short distance behind the presumed family, showing that the toilets were located nearby.

These included facilities for diaper-changing and the handicapped.

However, they appeared to be located outside the boarding gate area.

Child’s mother allegedly washed hands in toilet

In the caption, it was pointed out that the toilets were close enough that the adults could have taken the child there to poop.

But they “casually” allowed the child to deposit foul-smelling waste into the rubbish bin.

In fact, it was alleged that the child’s mother had gone to the toilet to wash her hands after the deed.

Act allegedly caused a stench

The caption called for some decency in public spaces, and also pitied the cleaner who had to empty the bin.

It was also alleged that the act had caused a stench, with sympathy also felt for the passengers who had to endure it.

“Should they be made to do community service?”, the caption asked.

Netizens disgusted by incident

The majority of netizens were disgusted by the incident, with some questioning why nobody protested about it.

Some suggested that the child could have needed to poop urgently due to a health-related issue.

One user felt that the problem was with boarding gates that do not have toilets within, but was told that the parents could have told staff that their child needed to use the toilet.

They would merely have had to go through a security check again when they returned, the commenter said.

Also read: Woman allegedly allows child to urinate in drainage at KLCC, draws criticism

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Featured image adapted from @pu3biasasaja on TikTok.