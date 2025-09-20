3-year-old child in M’sia with diabetes allegedly fed chicken nuggets & hotdogs daily

Child in Malaysia with diabetes said to eat processed food daily

Malaysia’s nationwide diabetes problem is no secret, with more than 15 percent of Malaysian adults reportedly having the disease.

However, what makes the epidemic even more worrisome is that even young children are getting diagnosed with the condition.

On 12 Sept, a woman in Malaysia took to Threads to raise concern about a three-year-old who allegedly suffers from diabetes.

According to her, the chubby child, whom her toddler’s nanny also takes care of, suffers from clogged blood vessels and has to visit the hospital every week for check-ups.

Toddler eats chicken nuggets and hotdogs every day

The woman alleged that the child’s mother gives the nanny two packs of processed food every two weeks.

As a result, the child was fed chicken nuggets and hotdogs as his “main food” every day, frustrating even his nanny.

“Can you imagine that this kid has never eaten rice?” the woman wrote.

The OP clarified that she is not judging the child’s mother, but has learned a lesson from her experience.

She believes it is not the child’s fault that he does not eat natural foods, but his parents’ if they fail to control his diet and say no to him when he asks for processed food.

“Being a parent is not only about raising a child but also about raising them well,” wrote the OP.

Some netizens empathise with mum of diabetic child

While there were a few netizens who criticised the mother and called her a bad parent, most gave suggestions on how she could improve her child’s diet.

One said that she should choose healthier frozen foods, while another proposed tricking the toddler into eating healthier by making their food from scratch using nutrient-rich ingredients.

Many also empathised with the mum and gave her the benefit of the doubt.

One commenter speculated that perhaps the mother may not have the time to prepare healthier food for her child.

A mum of a child with autism also shared that it can be a challenge to feed some kids healthy food due to their sensory issues.

Furthermore, one netizen pointed out that some babies and children get diabetes not because of their diet, but simply due to their genetics.

