SPF Debunks Posts About Kidnapped Child At A Mall

Since parents are always looking out for their children’s safety, it’s unsurprising that a post about a child being kidnapped at a mall in Singapore alarmed many.

Thankfully, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a statement debunking the posts today (4 Feb).

Source

They urge the public to stop sharing the post to avoid spreading misinformation and causing unnecessary panic.

Post claims that girl was kidnapped in a Singapore mall

Sharing a screenshot of the original post, SPF noted its speculation about the abduction of an 8-year-old girl on Wednesday (2 Feb) while she was visiting malls in Singapore with her family.

Source

Cameras at the scene had allegedly recorded the incident and the child’s disappearance.

The post even claims that the police are cooperating with Interpol to assist with investigations.

Police confirm that child kidnapping story is fake

On Friday (4 Feb), SPF announced on Facebook that they are aware of the post.

Clarifying that the rumours are false, they stated that they had not received any reports of kidnappings that day.

Furthermore, they found articles with similar stories involving other countries circulating online.

The SPF thus advised the public to be careful with the information they share and to stop spreading unverified information.

Be responsible Internet users

When we come across something shocking or upsetting, our first instinct may be to inform others about it.

However, we should learn to exercise discretion to avoid spreading misinformation that can have serious consequences.

Kudos to the SPF for spotting the fake info and stopping it from getting out of hand.

Featured image by MS News.