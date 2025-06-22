Father in S’pore seen lecturing child while boy is inside recycling bin, netizens divided on parenting approach

Father in S’pore lectures child in recycling bin while other child watches on

Discipline meets recycling in a bizarre yet oddly relatable scene that’s gone viral among Singaporeans online.

In a clip shared to Instagram by @thesgdaily on Saturday (21 June), a Singaporean father appears to use a blue recycling bin as a makeshift “time-out” corner, placing his son inside while delivering what looks like a stern lecture.

Boy cries in recycling bin while sibling looks on

The video shows a young boy in red crying as he clutches the sides of the bin, while another child, possibly his brother, stands beside the bin, also appearing distressed.

A man — presumably their father — stands in front of them with two balloons and a tote bag in hand, seemingly unfazed.

He appears to be giving the boy inside the bin a scolding, though no audio can be heard.

The post was cheekily captioned: “POV: Asian Parenting Level.”

Netizens divided over parenting approach

While it’s unclear what exactly prompted the unusual punishment, the clip quickly gained traction online, garnering over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with netizens torn between praise and concern regarding the man’s parenting style.

Some lauded the father’s “old-school” parenting approach, with one calling it the “good old parenting style” and guessing the father must be a millennial.

Another commenter quipped that gentle parenting is only suitable for “gentle kids”.

However, others were uncomfortable with the scene. One Instagram user felt this was not the right way to discipline a child and hoped that the man’s wife saw this.

However, another netizen backed the father up, saying that he was “willing to do what it takes” to educate his children.

Still, some leaned into the humour, quoting what many Asian kids grew up hearing: “You naughty? I throw you away!”

Also read: ‘Bo chup parenting style’: Boy lies down on MRT seat in S’pore with legs in the air, Redditors slam parents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @thesgdaily on Instagram & National Environment Agency. Left image for illustration purposes only.