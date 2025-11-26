Mother in Thailand shocked after her 2 children washed living room with garden hose

2 young children in Thailand play with garden hose and wash living room

Recently, a mother in Thailand shared an online video of how her two children used a garden hose to wash the entire living room at the house after she had left them unattended.

She then warned the public not to leave their children alone, jokingly saying the result could mean having to throw away nearly everything in the house.

Boys caught spraying water all over living room

According to her TikTok video on 17 Nov, two two-year-old boys were seen dragging a garden hose into the house with water running.

They then proceed to spray water on a black table in the living room before dragging it farther and spraying it everywhere — the floor, tables, sofa, toys, and anything else the hose could reach.

Mother discovered house flooded with water

When the mother returned home, she was nearly in shock because the entire house was flooded with water.

She then rallied the children’s aunts and uncles to help clean and clear out the house. As a result, the whole house was completely emptied.

When netizens asked why she left the children alone, the OP replied that she was working nearby, just 10 minutes away.

Concerns were also raised about the risk of electrical short circuits, but fortunately, that did not happen.

“Luckily, there’s no electrocution,” one user wrote.

