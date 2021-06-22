$100K Raised For Children With Rare Genetic Disease In 3 Days

Getting to watch one’s children grow up healthily is something that many parents might take for granted. However, not everyone is as lucky.

For a couple in their 60s, caring for 2 children with a rare genetic disease has been their round-the-clock reality.

Having soldiered on for close to 3 decades, the couple’s pure grit and dedication inspired a netizen who called for help on their behalf.

In just 3 days, around $100,000 has been raised in support of the extraordinary family.

Couple cares for children with rare disease 24/7

63-year-old Mr David Lang is the father of 2 and a lecturer at the Singapore Bible College.

According to Shin Min Daily News, his 2 children suffer from Niemann-Pick disease type C — a rare genetic disease that affects 1 in 150,000 individuals.

Niemann-Pick mainly affects children, but it could also occur to individuals at any age. The disease has no known cure and is sometimes fatal.

Though born bright and healthy, the children’s physical and cognitive functions degenerate due to the disease, leaving them paralysed.

They’ve also been unable to communicate, reports The Straits Times in 2018.

Loses son to rare genetic disease

More heartbreakingly, the couple had lost their middle child to the same disease. He was just 10 years old.

Despite being devastated, they pressed on for their remaining 2 children, who needed love and constant care.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the children require the help of ventilators to sleep, so Mr and Mrs Lang have to remain alert throughout the night.

They also have to check on their children 2 to 3 times every night.

Over 1,000 donors contribute to fundraiser

Moved by their story, a bakery owner took to social media to call for help for the family’s exorbitant medical bills.

Having penned a post just before Father’s Day, the woman’s plea apparently caught sizable public attention.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 56-year-old claims to have garnered $100,000 from over 1,000 donors in just 3 days.

Awe-inspiring display of parental love

Life has certainly not dealt the couple the best deck of cards. But it’s exactly their refusal to give in that is awe-inspiring, to say the least.

Thank you, Mr and Mrs Lang, for showing the world love like yours.

