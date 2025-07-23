16-year-old girl in China hospitalised after 2 weeks of eating only vegetables & laxatives to fit into dress

Teenager in China nearly dies after extreme dieting with vegetables & laxatives

A 16-year-old girl from China’s Hunan province almost lost her life after following an extreme diet of mostly vegetables and laxatives for two weeks in an attempt to slim down for a new birthday dress.

According to local media reports, the girl, nicknamed “Xiao Mei”, consumed only small portions of vegetables and laxatives for two weeks, which led to a critical drop in her potassium levels.

Her health deteriorated rapidly, requiring a 12-hour emergency treatment.

Blood potassium levels were dangerously low

Xiao Mei’s health rapidly declined when she suddenly lost strength in her limbs and began struggling to breathe.

This prompted her urgent admission to the hospital.

Upon examination, doctors discovered her blood potassium levels had plummeted to a dangerously low 1.89 mmol/L — well below the normal range of 3.5 to 5.0 mmol/L.

This severe deficiency was a result of her unbalanced diet and dehydration, both of which can significantly disrupt electrolyte levels in the body.

Dr Li, a physician from a different hospital in Hunan, explained that an unbalanced diet combined with fluid loss can severely deplete the body’s potassium levels.

Dr Peng from Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital added that severe hypokalaemia — as seen in Xiao Mei’s case — can lead to life-threatening complications such as respiratory failure and sudden cardiac arrest.

Maintaining healthy potassium levels

Dr Peng emphasised the importance of a proper diet to maintain healthy potassium levels.

He advised eating potassium-rich foods such as bananas, potatoes, and chicken, and ensuring adequate water intake daily.

The doctor also cautioned against taking potassium supplements without medical supervision, as incorrect dosages can lead to hyperkalaemia (high potassium levels), which can also result in cardiac arrest.

Fortunately, Xiao Mei made a full recovery and was discharged on 14 July.

She has vowed never to resort to extreme dieting methods again, acknowledging that no body shape is worth risking her health.

Also read: 29-year-old woman eats steamed vegetables for 6 months to lose weight, worsens fatty liver condition



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gül Işık on Canva (for illustration purposes only) and Sohu.