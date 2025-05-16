Man in China accuses girlfriend of cheating after her phone automatically connects to hotel Wi-Fi

Man in China breaks up with girlfriend after her phone automatically connected to hotel Wi-Fi

A man in China accused his girlfriend of cheating when her phone automatically connected to a hotel’s Wi-Fi despite it being her first time there.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman was adamant to figure out the truth, and resorted to contacting the local TV station to prove her innocence.

Phone auto-connected to hotel Wi-Fi

During the May Day holiday, the woman and her then-boyfriend visited a hotel in Chongqing together for the first time. While searching for her digital ID card, her phone connected to the hotel’s reception desk Wi-Fi in clear view of both the woman and her now-ex.

Upon noticing this, the boyfriend immediately asked if she had visited the hotel with someone else. Although she vehemently denied ever visiting the hotel, she could not explain why her phone connected to the Wi-Fi.

As a result, the man left her on the spot, claiming she was disloyal to him.

Desperate to prove her innocence

Despite not wanting to get back together with her former partner, the woman felt it was vital to seek out the truth and prove her innocence.

One day, she came to the realisation that the Wi-Fi network at another hotel she worked at had a similar username and password.

Thinking that she had finally figured out the mystery, she contacted her ex to explain her findings. However, he quickly deleted her from the chat app.

Adament on getting the world out, the woman got in touch with Chongqing TV to tell her story.

A reporter investigated her claims by connecting to the Wi-Fi at her previous hotel before heading to the hotel she and her boyfriend had visited. The reporter’s phone automatically connected to the hotel Wi-Fi, just like the woman’s phone did.

Also read: Dean at Taiwan university had affair with student he’s supervising, tryst caught by Google Street View

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from pixelshot on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.