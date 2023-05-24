Maxwell’s China Street Fritters Closing Down After 81 Years, Hawkers Couldn’t Find Successors

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

China Street Fritters At Maxwell Food Centre To Close Down In July

Initially planning to close in March last year, the owners’ decision to keep China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre open was a source of relief for fans.

They then put their secret recipe up for sale at S$500, 000, halved from the original price of S$1 million, in hopes of finding someone to take over the business.

Now, nearly a year later and having found no suitable successor, the owners will be closing down the stall. Its last day of operations will be on 2 July.

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre closing in July

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 66-year-old second-generation owner Mr Ng Kok Hua shared that after the deal for the recipe fell through, he decided to continue serving customers within shorter operating hours.

However, recently doctors had discovered a “black spot” in his eye. Without surgery, it may continue to spread and cause him to face a risk of going blind.

Mr Ng said that he will have a follow-up visit on 28 May, where doctors will schedule an operation for him if the black spot shows signs of expanding.

This isn’t the first instance of the hawker suffering from worsening health problems.

Back in June last year, he shared with Shin Min Daily News that he and his wife had to go for surgery for varicose veins and knee problems respectively.

His 79-year-old sister had retired from managing the business last year as well, unable to stand on her feet for too long.

With no successor available, Mr Ng has decided to shut down the stall.

Reports of closure first emerged in March 2022

Popular with fans for their ngoh hiang, reports that the hawkers planned to close down the stall in March last year were understandably distressing.

However, the hawkers then stated that they would keep the stall open and retire only after finding a buyer.

Unfortunately, a deal to sell their recipe to an investor for S$1 million fell through, apparently due to the impact of the pandemic.

After showing interest, another investor allegedly pulled out as well due to his own old age and surgery, which was when Mr Ng put the recipe up for sale at S$500,000.

One of the last few stalls selling Hokkien ngoh hiang

Mr Ng had told Shin Min Daily News that China Street Fritters is one of the few stalls still selling Hokkien ngoh hiang in Singapore.

For the past 81 years, his family had helped to grow their brand, so much so that they have their own share of avid customers.

What began as a street-side stall in 1942 later found its home at Maxwell Food Centre in 1987, and has been a mainstay there since.

With the stall now closing down, Singapore would unfortunately be losing yet another eatery offering traditional Chinese cuisine.

The loss is certainly unfortunate and we owe Mr Ng and his family a debt of gratitude for having continued their business all these years.

If you’d like to pop by the eatery one last time, do head down by 2 July this year, which will be their last day of operations, according to 8Days and SethLui.com.

Here’s how to find it:



China Street Fritters

Address: #01-64 Maxwell Food Centre, 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

Opening hours: 12pm – 7.30pm (four days a week, not fixed)

Nearest MRT: Maxwell Station

We wish the hawkers the best of health and hope they’ll get the rest they deserve.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.