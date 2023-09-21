Chinatown Laksa Stall Charges S$10 Per Serving, Allegedly Rejects Customer’s Request For Empty Bowl

Chinatown Laksa Stall Accused Of Overpricing At S$10 A Bowl, Stall Owner Allegedly Rude

The inflation of food prices in recent times has been the subject of many a complaint among Singaporeans.

Joining the ranks of heart-stopping hawker prices is a S$10 bowl of laksa, as witnessed by a woman who recently patronised a hawker stall in Chinatown.

She previously saw an older photo advertising the same item at just S$7.50.

To make things worse, the woman claimed that the stall owner refused to give her and her fellow diners an empty bowl.

The stall owner also allegedly showed a rude attitude and even quarrelled with her customers.

Chinatown hawker stall charges S$10 for bowl of laksa

On Tuesday (19 Sep), a Facebook user took to the Complaint Singapore group to detail her mother’s experience at a famous laksa stall in Chinatown.

The OP’s mother and her friends ordered two bowls of laksa and were charged S$20, which equates to S$10 a bowl.

They felt that this wasn’t worth it for such a “small portion” that they claimed was “not even that nice”.

What’s more, the OP shared an old photo of the stall showing a bowl of laksa priced at S$7.50.

She noted that even if the photo was very old and taken long before inflation hiked up prices everywhere, S$10 was still too much.

After ordering the two bowls, the OP’s mum requested an extra empty bowl from the hawker.

The hawker allegedly not only refused to provide one but was also “showing attitude”.

The OP felt that her mother’s request was reasonable as they had already ordered from that exact same stall.

Hawker allegedly shows rude attitude towards customers

According to the OP, her mother and the stall owner then got into a quarrel over the latter’s purported rude attitude.

She alleged that the owner went as far as to shout, “If you think you are so good, you come and cook yourself.”

The OP called out this behaviour as “terribly unacceptable”, on top of laksa which she already considered overpriced.

She even questioned if the stall owner may have charged extra to cheat her mother just because she was nice, but a commenter confirmed the current price tag of S$10.

Another netizen criticised the price too, going so far as to say that she got “conned”. She also backed up the allegations of the hawker’s poor attitude.

MS News has reached out to the stall owner for comments and will update this article when they get back.

