Chinatown Shophouse At Corner Of Smith & Trengganu Street Looks Seemingly Unchanged

Visiting Chinatown during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period might be an annual affair for some of us.

Having returned year after year, some would no doubt be familiar with every street and corner.

But what about the history of the place?

Recently, a Chinatown shophouse has gone viral for looking largely unchanged in 2 separate photos taken some 39 years apart.

Redditors who grew up during the good ‘ol days couldn’t help but reminisce about the past after looking at them.

Chinatown shophouse looks largely similar in 1982 & 2021

On Tuesday (9 Mar), Redditor u/Dustry_Chen shared a side-by-side picture of a shophouse located at the junction of Smith and Trengganu Street.

Though the building seems to have been refurbished in recent years, it still retains the unique old-school charm.

Turns out, the shophouse in the picture was home to the iconic Lai Chun Yuen Opera Theatre.

Built in 1887, the opera theatre was described as “the focal point of amusement in Chinatown“, at times even featuring stars from China and Hong Kong.

Though badly damaged during the 2nd World War, the building was later renovated and reportedly used as a merchandise shop and subsequently a warehouse.

Today, the building is home to a modern boutique hotel.

Chinatown Food Street located just beside hotel

Those who frequent Chinatown often would surely be familiar with the intersection that leads to the famous Food Street — essentially an agglomeration of hawkers from all around the island.

However, things weren’t as fancy nor organised 4 decades ago.

At the time when the picture was taken, Smith Street was reportedly lined with hawkers and other merchants selling household goods.

The street peddlers were later relocated to Kreta Ayer Complex upon its completion in 1983 — just a year after the picture was taken.

Photos evoke nostalgia among netizens

The picture showing the Chinatown of yesteryear certainly sparked fond memories for some Redditors.

A Redditor who’s a fan of such comparison pictures was in awe of how well the building has retained its original shape.

Another user who remembers a night market there in the 70s expressed amazement at how things have changed since their last visit in 2012.

Rich history despite status as a young nation

We are glad that the picture brought back so many fond memories for those who lived through Singapore’s early years.

Though we’re still a young nation, many of our buildings and structures hold rich histories that await our discovery.

Know any interesting history facts about other buildings in Singapore? Share them in the comments below.

