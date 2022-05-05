S’porean Finds Chinese Funeral Flowers Sold As Mother’s Day Gifts Overseas, TikTokers Explain Cultural Differences

Singaporean TikToker Amused To Find Chinese Funeral Flowers Sold As Mother’s Day Gifts

Living in Singapore, we may be familiar with most traditions and cultural symbols across the major ethnic groups.

However, the same can’t seem to be said in other countries. On Wednesday (4 May), Singaporean TikToker @bombiibii encountered such a scenario when she came across chrysanthemum flowers on sale as Mother’s Day gifts in Australia. These flowers are often used in Chinese funerals.

While it was amusing to observe the cultural differences, some commenters explained why chrysanthemums are popular as Mother’s Day gifts in Australia.

Chrysanthemums are funeral flowers for the Chinese

Perhaps taken aback by the discovery, @bombiibii recorded her experience at what appears to be a supermarket in Australia yesterday (4 May). In a small section selling flowers, she spotted pots of chrysanthemums on sale as Mother’s Day gifts.

She calls them the “bai bai” flowers, which means pray in Chinese, as they are often used in Chinese funerals.

She expressed her shock and pointed out the variety of chrysanthemums, some of which were fake, that were available in a variety of colours.

TikTok users explain usage of chrysanthemums as Mother’s Day gifts

Those who understood the TikToker’s reference expressed their amusement. However, others took to the comments to explain why chrysanthemums are popular Mother’s Day gifts in Australia.

This TikTok user clarified that the word “mum” in “chrysanthemum” makes the flower a popular gift for the occasion.

Even so, some joked that giving such flowers to their Asian parents would end badly.

Despite the varying opinions, this commenter made an important reminder to respect other people’s cultures even if they differ from our own.

Respect & appreciate all cultures

Though seeing something familiar in a different light may us off, we should remember that other cultures have their own unique practices.

As much as we expect respect, we should afford the same to others too.

While the TikTok video might have made some of us laugh, we hope that it has also educated viewers on the multiple meanings one thing can carry in different situations.

Featured image adapted from @bombiibii on TikTok.