Idol in China falls into coma due to lung cancer, father seeks financial support on social media

Father seeks financial support for idol with lung cancer

On 7 Dec, the father of an idol in China who is suffering from lung cancer took to social media to ask the public for financial support.

His son, 28-year-old Jiang Zhihao, took part in the iQIYI male idol group survival show Youth With You 3 in 2021.

Zhihao’s health has taken a turn for the worse at the end of September this year when he suddenly fell into a coma, shared his father on Weibo.

The idol even stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a month, before being transferred to the general ward.

While his condition has stabilised, Zhihao still requires continuous treatment.

As such, his father asked for help from netizens for the idol’s medical bills, posting a QR code for donations.

Idol in China diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer

In March 2023, Zhihao revealed on Weibo that the reason for his disappearance from social media since August of the previous year was because he was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

He shared that it was the same illness that took his mother’s life six years ago, but he didn’t expect that it would happen to him “so soon”.

Zhihao added that he didn’t smoke.

“The physical and mental pain made me think about ending my short life countless times… I couldn’t even recognize myself when I stood in front of the mirror,” the idol wrote.

In June of the same year, Zhihao posted an update saying his cancer had not spread after seven chemotherapy sessions, but several metastatic sites — parts of the body where the cancer had spread — still remained.

He also said that he has had no work and no income while receiving treatment, but received help from a charity foundation.

Idol’s condition worsened since September 2023

However, Zhihao’s condition began to worsen a few months later.

In September 2023, he said his condition has been unstable and his cancer has spread to the meninges, or the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord.

He shared that he tried to return to his job as an idol, but collapsed during his final check-up before his comeback.

The cancer had begun to affect his sight and mobility, while also giving him terrible headaches.

In June 2024, he said his condition was not looking optimistic, as his meningeal metastasis had recurred and worsened.

“It is unbearable both financially and psychologically,” expressed the idol, but added that he does not want to give up so easily.

He believes that although his mom lost her cancer battle, she would not want him to lose.

“I hope everyone can lend me strength and fight side by side with me for the last battle,” Zhihao wrote.

