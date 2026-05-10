8 Chinese nationals arrested in Thailand after they tried to film vertical drama without permit

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Sometimes it's better to ask for permission than forgiveness.

By - 10 May 2026, 1:35 pm

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Chinese nationals arrested for filming drama in Thailand entered country on tourist visas

Thai police have arrested eight Chinese nationals for allegedly filming a drama series illegally in Chiang Mai without obtaining the necessary permits.

According to the Bangkok Post, the group had entered Thailand on tourist visas before carrying out the production.

Chinese group allegedly filmed ‘vertical series’ inside Chiang Mai house

Authorities were alerted after receiving reports that a group of Chinese nationals had been secretly filming inside a house in Chiang Mai.

Photos published by local media showed the residence filled with filming equipment, lighting gear, and electronic devices.

chinese nationals drama permit equipment

Source: Komchadluek

When questioned by police, one of the women identified herself as the producer of the project.

She reportedly admitted that the team was filming a “vertical series”, a short-form drama format designed for mobile viewing that has recently surged in popularity.

The group also said they chose Chiang Mai as their filming location because it is a well-known tourist destination popular among Chinese travellers.

The production team, which consisted of eight Chinese nationals and a Thai interpreter, was subsequently arrested after failing to produce a valid filming permit.

chinese nationals drama permit residence

Source: Komchadluek

Permit required to protect national image

Authorities informed the group that under Thailand’s Film and Video Act of 2008, all film productions must obtain official approval before filming can begin.

chinese nationals drama permit arrest

Source: Komchadluek

This includes submitting scripts for review and allowing government-appointed officials to supervise filming activities.

Thai authorities said these measures are intended to prevent distorted or damaging portrayals of the country that could affect Thailand’s international image.

The case has since been forwarded to the Department of Tourism’s Film and Video Committee for further investigation.

If found guilty, the individuals could face fines of up to THB1 million ( S$39,300).

Also read: K-pop idols including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon detained in Bali for unauthorised filming, passports confiscated

K-pop idols including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon detained in Bali for unauthorised filming, passports confiscated

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Featured image adapted from Komchadluek

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
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