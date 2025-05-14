SIM student allegedly staged own kidnapping with accomplice, gets charged in M’sia

2 Chinese nationals charged with cheating over alleged staged kidnapping

An 18-year-old Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) student has been charged in Malaysia for staging his own kidnapping, together with a 23-year-old accomplice. Both men are Chinese nationals.

They were brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (13 May) and faced charges for cheating.

According to Malaysian police, the teenager, identified as Ye Yingxi, was reported missing after entering Malaysia from Singapore on 30 April.

His parents, based in Dubai, were contacted by individuals claiming to have kidnapped him.

They were told to transfer a ransom of 3.5 million yuan (S$624,000) or risking losing their son.

Man who filmed ‘proof’ of abduction claims he was coerced into doing it

The teenager was eventually found unharmed four days later.

Malaysian police also arrested a 23-year-old man at Penang International Airport, who allegedly filmed staged videos showing the teen being restrained and assaulted.

The man later claimed he was instructed by someone pretending to be a “Chinese police officer” to participate in the videos as part of an alleged anti-fraud campaign.

The video showed the SIM student beaten, strangled, tied to a chair, and gagged.

Initial statements from authorities did not confirm if the incident had been staged. However, both individuals are now facing legal proceedings for their alleged involvement in the plot.

Parents flew to Malaysia upon hearing about ‘kidnapping’

The teenager’s parents, who were in Dubai for business, flew to Malaysia shortly after receiving the ransom threat.

The mother, 40, told Chinese media she was unsure why her son had travelled to Malaysia and said the family was in shock.

She also disclosed that her son had recently told his grandfather that he had fallen victim to an online romance scam and attempted to borrow money.

Faces up to 10 years’ jail if found guilty

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, the pair pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Both of their passports were detained, and they were released on RM30,000 (S$9,108) bail.

The case has been adjourned to Saturday (17 May).

If convicted, the pair faces up to 10 years’ jail and a possible fine.

Also read: Chinese student studying at SIM in S’pore kidnapped in JB & rescued by M’sian police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.