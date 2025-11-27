M’sian customer treats Chinese tourist to nasi lemak after he struggles to pay due to lack of ringgit notes

Family in M’sia offers help to Chinese tourist ordering nasi lemak after he struggled with payment and communication

A Chinese tourist in Malaysia received unexpected kindness after struggling to pay for a packet of nasi lemak, sparking a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on TikTok.

Tourist confused after vendor reluctant to accept RMB100 note

According to a TikTok video posted by the woman who paid for the meal, the tourist had approached the nasi lemak stall and asked about the price.

The vendor, who could not understand Mandarin, struggled to communicate with him.

A young girl — believed to be the original poster’s (OP’s) daughter — stepped in to help translate.

She told the tourist in Mandarin that the nasi lemak cost RM15 (S$4.70).

After doing a quick mental currency conversion, the tourist estimated the price to be around RMB25. He then handed over a RMB100 note (S$18.33) to pay for the meal, WeirdKaya reported.

However, the vendor hesitated to accept the large foreign currency note and asked if he had smaller Malaysian Ringgit notes instead.

Woman steps in to help pay for meal

Seeing the confusion, the OP stepped forward and decided to help.

“It’s okay, I’ll pay for you. Just take it as me treating you,” she offered.

Although the tourist politely refused at first, the OP insisted on paying for the RM15 nasi lemak.

Deeply moved, the tourist retrieved RMB25 (S$4.58) from his wallet and offered it to the OP as a gesture of appreciation.

The wholesome interaction has since warmed the hearts of Malaysians online, with many praising the mother and daughter for their kindness towards a confused visitor.

