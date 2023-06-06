Elderly Choa Chu Kang Kopitiam Cleaner Allegedly Molests & Invites Girl Home, Gets Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

63-Year-Old Cleaner At Choa Chu Kang Kopitiam Arrested For Alleged Molest

Police arrested a 63-year-old man who reportedly works as a cleaner at a coffee shop or kopitiam in Choa Chu Kang yesterday (5 June).

This was after the elderly man allegedly molested a 10-year-old girl and made an inappropriate proposition.

The case is currently under investigation.

Choa Chu Kang kopitiam cleaner allegedly invites girl home

According to Stomp, the incident involved the 10-year-old daughter of a woman who stays at the block behind the kopitiam.

Her two daughters had gone to the coffee shop at Block 803 Keat Hong Close for breakfast when they encountered the elderly man at around 9am on Monday (5 June).

At that time, their mother was reportedly working nearby at Block 810. The mother’s occupation is unclear.

The report also didn’t reveal how their exchange unfolded but the mother claimed that the man, who works as a cleaner, first invited her 10-year-old daughter to his house.

When the young girl refused, he allegedly touched the child’s chest.

Mother rushes to kopitiam & calls police

The moment the elderly man did that, the young girl ran to find her mum at the block nearby.

Her mother then hurried over to the kopitiam and called the police. A clip she shared on Facebook showed a police officer in uniform conversing with a masked elderly man.

The mother told Stomp that officers later brought the elderly man to the police station.

She further explained that she took action promptly as she did not want him to repeat what he did. She alleged that the particular man had been involved in several similar cases before “but never learnt his lesson”.

Police confirmed with Stomp that they received an alert regarding a case of outrage of modesty at 12.49pm on Monday (5 June).

Officers arrested a 63-year-old man and investigations are ongoing.

Besides the unpleasant turn of events, the mother additionally expressed her disappointment in the kopitiam’s supervisor, who allegedly failed to check on her daughter or apologise, and continued with her work.

She thus hoped that by sharing about the incident, that others will be wary the next time they patronise the establishment.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.