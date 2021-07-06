Cyclist Knocked Down At Choa Chu Kang Flyover On 5 Jul

Over recent months, errant road behaviours by cyclists have been highlighted on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday (6 Jul), a clip of a cyclist getting knocked down at a Choa Chu Kang flyover started making rounds on social media.

In response to the video, netizens advised road users to follow traffic rules and not break them by running the red light as the rider apparently did in the footage.

Car collides with cyclist at Choa Chu Kang flyover

At the start of the 16-second clip, the dashcam vehicle is seen accelerating towards a pedestrian crossing as the light turns green.

As the car crosses into the yellow box, a cyclist appears in front of the vehicle, moving across the pedestrian crossing despite the light being red.

If the timestamp is anything to go by, the incident likely happened on Monday (5 Jul) at around 7.13am. The location appears to be at the KJE flyover along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Though it’s unclear if the vehicle’s occupants were already aware of the cyclist’s presence, his advancement across the road seemed to have caught them by the surprise, as evident in their audible shouts.

However, it was too late at that point as the car came crashing head-on with the cyclist, causing him to tumble onto the hood before landing on the ground.

The impact was so hard that a webbed crack appeared on the windscreen upon collision.

Fortunately, the man seemed to be conscious as he attempted to regain his footing.

Most netizens in agreement of who’s at fault

In response to the video, many netizens empathised with the car occupants’ traumatic experience and wished the cyclist well.

However, most were in agreement when it came to who was responsible for the accident.

Most netizens, like this one, thought that the cyclist was wrong for beating the red light.

Some also expressed concerns over the safety of the folks in the car.

On the other hand, a few Facebook users thought that the driver did not pay enough attention to the road conditions.

Cyclist conveyed to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to an accident along the slip road of the KJE towards the BKE, at the Choa Chu Kang Drive exit on 5 Jul, at about 7.20am.

They conveyed 1 person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, who’s most probably the cyclist in question.

Hope road users adhere to traffic rules

It’s certainly painful to watch such a serious accident unfolding.

We hope the cyclist, as well as the individuals in the car, did not suffer any major injuries — both physical and mental.

This accident once again stresses the importance of adhering to traffic rules and the inherent risk that users face if they fail to do so.

