Choa Chu Kang resident puts stroller on 10th-floor window ledge, neighbours fear ‘killer litter’

Choa Chu Kang residents have expressed concern after their neighbour placed a stroller out to dry on his window ledge.

The item was spotted outside a 10th-floor unit in Block 554 Choa Chu Kang North 6 last Saturday (14 Dec), a resident told Shin Min Daily News.

Photos showed that it protruded from the ledge slightly and partially rested on an aircon compressor.

Residents fear ‘killer litter’

A 50-year-old housewife named only as Ms Cai (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that she had seen items like pillows being hung out to dry.

However, this was the first time she’d seen someone airing such a large item outside their window.

Another resident named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) felt it was dangerous to put a stroller there.

As the item was weighty and perched on the 10th floor, it would be disastrous if it fell and hit someone, the 39-year-old said.

Though “killer litter” isn’t a big problem in the estate, he usually walks in covered areas to avoid being hit by falling objects.

When contacted by Shin Min, the resident of the unit said he’d placed the stroller on a flat surface and secured it with rope so it wouldn’t fall easily.

He explained that the heavier an object is, the less likely it would be blown away, adding that it was “common physics knowledge”.

Moreover, this wasn’t the first time he’d left items out to dry there, having also done so with things like shoes and trolleys.

Nothing has ever happened as he would always tie them up with rope, he claimed.

However, he declined to let reporters into his flat to see whether the stroller was tied up with rope, as there was “no need to explain”.

Stroller will be taken in

The man, who also declined to be named, said he had picked up the stroller from the garbage at 7am on Saturday morning.

He took it home to wash and dry, and was planning to bring it to Johor Bahru to donate to those in need.

His daughter chimed in, saying that while it was safe to leave the stroller on the ledge, they would take it in to assuage neighbours’ concerns.

