‘Even panthers can’t escape obesity’: ‘Chonky’ panther in M’sia zoo sparks public concern

‘Chonky’ panther at National Zoo of Malaysia draws mixed reactions

A black panther at the National Zoo of Malaysia drew mixed reactions after it went viral on social media for being “chonky”.

TikTok user @oldmonkeyalkaff, who recently visited the zoo, shared a 15-second clip of the obese predator resting and rolling on the grass in its enclosure.

“Can Zoo Negara please explain why this black panther is so chonky and cute,” the OP wrote.

The video, posted last Friday, has since gained 2.2 million views.

Some raised concerns about panther’s obesity

Many netizens could not believe the panther’s size and wondered what his diet comprised.

However, this netizen believed the animal was obese due to its small enclosure, which prevents it from being physically active.

While some were concerned that the panther would fall ill, others found it cute due to its chubbiness.

They quipped that the panther had perhaps eaten its zookeeper, or that it was a human wearing a panther costume.

One user even said the panther has foregone “Wakanda Forever” — alluding to the iconic salute from the Marvel movie Black Panther — and traded it for the Malaysian dish nasi kandar.

Zoo assures panther is well taken care of

Following the viral video, the National Zoo of Malaysia commented on the Original Poster’s post, thanking the public for their concern regarding the black panther named Apoh.

“Don’t worry, our vet team is taking care of Apoh with love, giving him the best treatment and close attention,” they assured.

They added that their staff are monitoring Apoh closely and are taking action to help the panther reach its “ideal weight”.

