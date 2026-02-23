‘Cigarette butt nation’: S’porean with rhinitis calls out littering & second-hand smoke, demands tougher action

Singaporean with rhinitis slams cigarette littering in Singapore, says it’s time to ‘generate awareness’

A Singaporean has taken to Facebook to vent frustration over cigarette butt littering and second-hand smoke, saying it is time to “generate awareness” after years of enduring the issue.

In a post shared on Thursday (19 Feb), the Original Poster (OP) said they have been picking up discarded cigarette butts thrown by “irresponsible smokers” for many years.

Says littering has become habitual

In the post, the OP claimed that beyond clearing cigarette butts, they have also had to tolerate what they described as “irresponsible trailing smoke”.

They suggested that part of the problem lies in offenders being “allowed” to litter without facing consequences, leading such behaviour to become habitual.

The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image portraying Singapore as a “cigarette butt nation”.

Frustrated by the situation, the OP said they intend to initiate “meaningful projects” to address pollution and cleanliness. They added that they wish to raise more awareness regarding pollution and littering in Singapore.

“I want my voice to be heard on social issues,” the OP wrote.

I no longer want to be considerate and kind to people who do not care about the environmental impacts of pollution and cleanliness.

Rhinitis worsened by dirty air

Sharing more about their personal struggles, the OP said exposure to smoke aggravates their rhinitis.

“So, please don’t tell me to mind my own business,” they added. “There are many others, young and old, who face different health challenges in life who will be affected.”

The OP said it is important to take action “for the future of our children”. They described the effort as a personal mission to promote responsibility and stronger social norms.

They also addressed critics who told them to “leave Singapore” if they could not tolerate second-hand smoke.

“Singapore needs to do more public education for such a warp mindset,” the OP wrote.

“It upset me to see how avoidable situations get out of hand because of selfish and inconsiderate people who see caring as being nosy and busy-body”.

Responding to accusations of “double standards”, the OP questioned whether critics were not themselves taking sides without considering the well-being of others.

“Are you not doing exactly that when you take the side of someone who committed the offence without regard to the well-being of others?” they questioned.

Netizens call for stricter enforcement

The post drew mixed reactions online.

Some netizens criticised fellow residents for contributing to air pollution and litter.

Others called on authorities such as the National Parks Board (NParks) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) to step up enforcement, especially during public holidays.

One commenter suggested reporting offenders via the OneService app or LifeSG to alert the relevant agencies.

In response to comments about achieving a “balance” between smokers and non-smokers, the OP noted that designated smoking areas already exist.

NEA urges responsible smoking

According to NEA, it adopts a “multi-pronged approach” that includes enforcement, public education and outreach efforts to curb littering.

Since amendments to the Environmental Public Health Act took effect on 1 April 2014, maximum court penalties for littering-related offences have been doubled.

First-time litterbugs face a composition fine of $300.

In addition, smoking is currently prohibited in more than 49,000 indoor and outdoor premises, including public parks and gardens.

Speaking to MS News, NEA has urged smokers to be socially responsible, to avoid smoking in prohibited areas, and to dispose of cigarette butts properly in designated bins.

“Members of the public can report any public health offences via the OneService app with details like date, time and location,” an NEA spokesperson added.

MS News has also reached out to OP for more information.

