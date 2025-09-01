Circle Line hit by 40-minute disruption between Marina Bay & Promenade on 1 Sept morning

Circle Line service between Marina Bay & Promenade resumes after 40-minute train fault

A train fault caused a 40-minute disruption on the Circle Line on Monday morning (1 Sept), affecting commuters travelling between Marina Bay and Promenade stations.

SMRT first announced the fault at 8.41am, confirming there was no train service along the affected stretch.

Bayfront station was also impacted.

Free bus services deployed to assist commuters

To assist commuters, free regular bus services were activated between Marina Bay and Promenade, while station staff were deployed to guide passengers.

Alternative travel routes were also advised, including transfers at Dhoby Ghaut or Bishan for the North-South Line, Caldecott for the Thomson-East Coast Line, and Promenade or MacPherson for the Downtown Line.

By 9.11am, services began resuming progressively, and full operations were restored at 9.17am.

Restoration efforts following train fault

In a Facebook post after the incident, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said staff were “immediately deployed” to the site and “worked diligently” to resolve the fault.

He explained that the affected train was moved towards the overrun tracks to clear the line, allowing services to progressively resume.

“We apologise for the disruption during the morning peak commute and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” Mr Lam added.

Netizens commend SMRT for ‘prompt information’

Some netizens noted the unfortunate timing of the fault, with one commenting that it coincided with “heavy rain” and the “first day of work” of the week.

Despite the disruption, several commuters praised SMRT for “providing prompt information” and “clear alternative travel routes”.

They also expressed appreciation to frontline staff for their efforts in resolving the issue.

This latest incident comes just days after the Downtown Line faced an early morning disruption on 28 Aug, which halted services at Cashew, Hillview, and Hume stations for about an hour.

It was the fourth train disruption reported that month.

Also read: Circle Line suffers 25-minute breakdown between Paya Lebar & Buona Vista stations during morning rush hour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from r/SMRTRabak on Reddit and SMRT on Facebook.