7 Men Arrested After Circular Road Fight On 20 Dec

While many are still reeling from news of the fight at Clarke Quay, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that another one had happened just the day after, at Circular Road.

In a news release on Tuesday (22 Dec), they confirmed that they responded to a call at about 9.45pm on Sunday (20 Dec) about a fight.

Police arrested 7 men, but are still in search of 3 others to assist with investigations.

Circular Road fight was between 2 groups of people

According to the news release, the fight had broken out between 2 groups of people at a Circular Road restaurant.

Photos of the scene circulating on Facebook show the premises in a mess, with tables and chairs overturned and strewn everywhere.

Source

When the police arrived, only 2 men aged 24 and 42 remained, whom they swiftly arrested for “rash act arising from the earlier fight”.

Police also found a knife at the scene, which they promptly seized. It’s unclear whether there were any serious injuries.

Source

The other suspects, however, had already fled before their arrival.

Police arrest 5 men shortly after

Thankfully, follow-up investigations and CCTV footage allowed the police to establish the identities of 5 other men believed to be part of the fight.

They arrested the men aged between 20 and 27 just 2 hours after receiving the call for assistance.

The 5 will be facing rioting charges under Section 147 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, which constitutes up to 7 years’ jail and caning.

The other 2 arrested earlier risk up to 6 months’ imprisonment, a fine up to $2,500, or both, for rash act.

All 7 were reportedly charged in court yesterday (22 Dec).

Search for 3 other men still ongoing

In addition to the 7 in police custody, a search for 3 other men to assist with investigations is still ongoing.

Source

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online via I-Witness here. All info will be strictly confidential.

SPF reminds the public that harbouring a fugitive is a punishable offence which could entail imprisonment and fine.

Those with valuable information should thus not hesitate to get in touch, to assist with investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.