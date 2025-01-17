Certis Cisco officer & motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident at Tuas Checkpoint

Certis Cisco officer seen lying on the road after accident at Tuas Checkpoint

An accident at the Tuas Checkpoint caused a Certis Cisco officer and a motorcyclist to be sent to the hospital.

A video of its aftermath, posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page, showed the female officer lying on the road.

She covered her face with one arm, appearing to be injured.

Motorcyclist being helped after falling off motorcycle

A few metres in front of her was a motorcycle that had fallen on its side.

Two individuals were helping a motorcyclist who was also on the road.

He had apparently fallen from the motorcycle.

In the distance, two personnel were seen running towards the scene from the Tuas Checkpoint.

Certis Cisco officer & motorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuas Checkpoint accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 9.10am on Thursday (16 Jan).

It took place at the Tuas Checkpoint, SPF added.

Two people — a 27-year-old female auxiliary police officer and a 34-year-old male motorcyclist — were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.15am, told MS News that they were conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Certis Cisco officer suffers severe head injury after Tuas Checkpoint accident in March 2023

This is not the first recent accident involving an auxiliary police officer at the Tuas Checkpoint.

In March 2023, a Certis Cisco police officer was hit by a Singapore-registered vehicle at the checkpoint.

The vehicle had reportedly been travelling at high speed before colliding with the officer, who was outside the observation post at the entry of the departure car zone at the time.

He suffered a severe head injury.

In 2017, a 33-year-old Certis Cisco officer died after being hit by a car at Tuas Checkpoint.

The 28-year-old male car driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

Also read: M’sian Motorcyclist Passes Away After Accident Near Tuas Checkpoint, Family Appeals For Footage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.