Civet Cat Found Dead In Singapore With Thick Blow Dart In Its Body

Disclaimer: Readers may find images in this article disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

In an urban city like Singapore, whatever sliver of nature we have is precious, including wild animals that roam around. Unfortunately, someone may have thought otherwise for this civet cat, which was found with a blow dart in its body.

Animal rescue service ACRES shared the heartbreaking find in a Facebook post today (20 May).

Dead civet cat found with a blow dart in its body

On Thursday (20 May), ACRES reported a recent grisly find involving a civet cat in Singapore.

Found dead with a blow dart in its body, the carcass appeared to be curled up with ants crawling all over it.

ACRES described the dart as having a “thicker steel shaft which can cause serious injuries to not only animals but also humans.”

Not the first case of animals hurt by blow darts

Unfortunately, this civet cat isn’t the first victim of such careless use of the weapon.

Between Feb 2020 and Mar this year, ACRES had received several cases of pigeons also with darts in their bodies.

Though the darts are thinner, they could still cause the birds a great deal of pain. Thankfully, most survived the shots.

Since finding the culprit behind the act was difficult, ACRES sought public help to identify him or her. They have yet to confirm if the search has been successful.

ACRES appeals for ban on sale of such weapons

Recognising the possible dangers of such a weapon, ACRES has reportedly already appealed for the police to ban the sale of blow darts in Singapore multiple times.

Currently, they claim that the darts are easily available on online platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and Carousell.

Hence, with this latest case, they hope the police will reconsider the ban more seriously.

Be kind to animals too

NParks’ and Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s (WRS) websites don’t state whether the civet cat is endangered here. Rather, that they appear quite commonly at night, and in residential areas.

Nevertheless, we should aim to protect them as they often pose no harm. If you encounter one and are unsure of what to do, you may contact ACRES at 9783 7782 or AVS at 1 800 476 1600.

Showing kindness to fellow humans may come naturally to us, but let’s make it a habit to extend that to animals too.

