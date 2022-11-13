Young Civet Lepaks In One Corner At Queenstown Kopitiam, NParks Alerted

Juvenile Civet Curls Up In Corner Of Queenstown Kopitiam Stall

Singapore boasts a wide range of wildlife, from the occasional wild snake to even boars.

Recently, kopitiam staff in Queenstown spotted a juvenile common palm civet curled up in a corner of a stall. They initially left it alone, only sharing pictures of it on social media.

Eventually, the staff, along with a nature enthusiast, called the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) and NParks to take the animal to safety.

Civet spotted in Queenstown kopitiam

Local nature enthusiast Brice Li posted about the sighting via Facebook on 11 Nov, stating that it occurred at Khong Guan Restaurant in Queenstown.

At around 6.30am, he received a call from the owner of the stall about a “raccoon” on the premises.

The owner sent him pictures of the animal, which he was able to recognise as a juvenile common palm civet.

Mr Li then suggested that the staff at the stall either leave it alone or contact ACRES if necessary.

NParks personnel to the rescue

Mr Li eventually arrived at the coffee shop around 10am, noticing that the civet was still curled up in a corner.

“It was even cuter in real life,” he said, posting footage of it to Facebook as well. In the video, the civet observes the staff at work, moving around in the corner.

The kopitiam staff, along with the man, ended up reaching out to ACRES and NParks. Officers from the agency arrived in the afternoon, carting the animal to safety.

“The irony of a civet visiting a traditional Hainanese coffeeshop,” Mr Li noted at the end of his account. We take it that he was probably referring to civet coffee.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

