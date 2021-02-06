Clarke Quay Arrest Video Reportedly Didn’t Show Full Sequence Of Events

On Saturday (6 Feb), social media was ablaze with footage showing what appeared to be police officers arresting several individuals in Clarke Quay over a fight.

There were also allegations floating around that one of the cops had struck the individual using a baton, causing him to bleed from the head.

Later that evening, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement on Facebook saying that 3 individuals had been arrested in Clarke Quay over a fight. Another 16-year-old was also nabbed when he tried to stop officers from arresting one of the 3 men.

SPF also denied allegations that one of the youths was struck in the face with a baton, urging members of the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.

18-year-old involved in Clarke Quay fight

In the post, SPF shared that they arrested 3 individuals along Merchant Road at around 9.40pm on Friday (5 Feb) over a fight.

2 of the arrested individuals are 18-year-olds while the last was a 22-year-old.

One of the 18-year-olds was allegedly bleeding from a forehead laceration at the time, likely from the fight.

During the course of the arrest, one of the police was also seen striking the man using a baton.

The 18-year-old was brought to a hospital where his injuries were assessed after the arrest.

SPF says officer did not use baton to hit man’s face

However, there have reportedly been rumours circulating online claiming that the facial bleeding on the 18-year-old was caused by excessive force by the police officers.

Responding to these claims, the SPF said that “necessary force” had to be used on the man as he had struggled violently during the arrest.

However, the police denied allegations that one of the officers had hit the man on the face using a baton. Rather, they explained that the teen’s injuries were a result of the fight.

SPF also took the chance to urge members of the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.

Those with information on the incident can contact the police via their hotline at 1800 255 0000.

You can read SPF’s full statement here.

Do not spread unverified information

Kudos to SPF for responding to the claims so swiftly.

We hope the public would heed their advice and not spread any unsubstantiated information.

