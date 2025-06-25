Cleaner finds unattended suitcase packed with contraband cigarettes beside Clementi coffee shop

Cleaner finds suitcase full of contraband cigarettes in Clementi, police investigate

A cleaner in Clementi came across a mysterious suitcase full of contraband left unattended beside a coffee shop yesterday (24 June).

The incident occurred at Block 450 Clementi Avenue 3.

Early in the morning, at around 8am, the involved coffee shop cleaner found the black suitcase behind a nearby lift.

It appeared packed full of items to the point of bulging.

Authorities investigate suitcase full of alleged contraband

After nobody had come to take the unattended luggage away, the cleaner’s piqued curiosity led him to open it to check.

He was surprised to find it full of cigarettes, which he believed to be duty-unpaid contraband.

The cleaner notified his supervisor, who contacted the police.

Shin Min Daily News reported seeing two police officers investigating the suitcase at the scene.

Enforcement officers from the Singapore Customs also arrived to inspect and count the cigarette packs.

After inspecting it, the authorities took the entire suitcase away.

Offenders involved with duty-unpaid goods face possible jail time

According to the Singapore Customs, any possession, transportation, sale, or purchase of duty-unpaid goods is an offence.

Offenders face fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, alongside possible jail time of up to six years.

Vehicles involved in committing these activities may also be seized.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Customs for comments on the incident.

