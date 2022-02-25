GP Clinics & Polyclinics To Extend Opening Hours For 2 Weeks From 25 Feb

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, our healthcare workers are also facing immense pressure from the increased workload.

To alleviate this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) invited GP clinics to extend their operating hours to help spread the patient load.

On Thursday (24 Feb), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said 170 GP clinics had answered the call and will extend their operating hours for 2 weeks, from Friday (25 Feb).

Clinics that agree to the extended hours will receive a grant from MOH.

MOH provides GP clinics with grants to extend operating hours

On Thursday (24 Feb), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook that MOH has provided grants to 170 GP clinics to extend their opening hours for the next 2 weeks.

This is to help spread out the current load of patients, decreasing the workload of other healthcare workers.

The extended operating hours will start today (25 Feb). The list of GP clinics will be progressively updated on this website.

Selected polyclinics will also extend opening hours

In addition to GP clinics, MOH had earlier announced that selected polyclinics will be extending their opening hours amid the current surge of Covid-19 cases.

Polyclinics usually open on weekdays and Saturday mornings. However, for the next 2 weeks, some will also be open on Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

According to flu.gowhere.gov.sg, the following polyclinics will be extending their operating hours from today (25 Feb):

Eunos Polyclinic

Kallang Polyclinic

Pioneer Polyclinic

Punggol Polyclinic

Woodlands Polyclinic

Bukit Panjang Polyclinic

Hope arrangement will help with patient load

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, so has the demand for healthcare services.

We are grateful to the staff at the various GP clinics and Polyclinics who will be working extra hours to spread out the patient load.

For the rest of us, we can also support healthcare workers by only visiting the A&Es for emergencies and keeping safe during the pandemic.

