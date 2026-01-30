4 S’poreans checked by CNB in Batam during anti-drug operation led by Indonesian authorities

CNB took part in anti-drug operation at public entertainment outlet in Batam

Four Singaporeans were checked by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in Batam during an anti-drug operation earlier this month.

They were among more than 100 people who were checked at the raid, which was led by the Indonesian authorities, said CNB in a news release on Friday (30 Jan).

On the night of 17 Jan, Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN) led a raid on a public entertainment outlet in Batam.

It involved officers from BNN, the Indonesia National Police (POLRI), Indonesia National Armed Forces (TNI), Directorate General of Immigration, Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC), and CNB.

After inspecting more than 100 people, including the Singaporeans, five Indonesians in total were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Offence for S’poreans & PRs to consume drugs overseas

CNB said its participation in the raid was part of efforts to combat drug use by Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents (PRs) overseas.

It noted that it is an offence for a Singaporean or PR to consume controlled drugs outside Singapore, according to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

In particular, Section 8A of the Act states that Singaporeans and PRs who abuse controlled drugs outside Singapore will be “dealt with as if that offence had been committed within Singapore”.

CNB also said that its participation in the raid demonstrated the “close international cooperation” between both agencies in fighting transnational drug threats.

Moreover, the coordinated multi-agency effort underscores both countries’ “commitment to disrupting cross-border drug activities” and protecting their communities from drugs.

CNB’s Deputy Director for Operations Aaron Tang said CNB and our Indonesian law enforcement counterparts have a “strong partnership” in the fight against drugs and are mounting “a collective stand” against trafficking and abuse.

The raid is a “warning” to Singapore drug abusers who think they can escape detection by consuming drugs overseas, he noted, adding:

There is no refuge for you if you continue to commit drug offences, especially if you disrespect the laws of other countries as well.

Also read: S’poreans & PRs who use Kpods overseas can be prosecuted in S’pore under Misuse of Drugs Act

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.