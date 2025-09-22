S’poreans & PRs who use Kpods overseas can be prosecuted in S’pore under Misuse of Drugs Act

S’poreans & PRs who use Kpods overseas to be dealt with as if offence was committed in S’pore

Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who use ‘Kpods’ overseas will not be able to escape the law, as they can still be prosecuted in Singapore.

This took effect after etomidate, a drug found in these e-vaporisers, was listed as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

‘Extraterritorial jurisdiction’ to prevent addicts from going overseas for drugs

This point was revealed by Associate Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, in Parliament on Monday (22 Sept).

He explained that Section 8A of the Misuse of Drugs Act states that Singaporeans and PRs who abuse controlled drugs outside Singapore will be “dealt with as if that offence had been committed within Singapore”

This “extraterritorial jurisdiction” of the Act was introduced in 1998, in order to prevent local addicts from being able to travel overseas to abuse drugs.

Since etomidate and its analogues are now under the Act, “the same provision will apply to those who abuse etomidate overseas”, he said.

Kpod users must now attend rehab

Under the stiffer penalties that came into force on 1 Sept, Kpod users are now required to attend up to six months of rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The rehab programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help them overcome their addiction.

However, they will be prosecuted if they do not complete rehab.

Second-time offenders will be arrested and subjected to investigation and urine-testing, as well as mandatory supervision for six months, which includes drug testing and rehab.

Third-time offenders who are 16 years and older will undergo a 12-month regime that includes detention at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Changi Prison.

MP voices concern over S’poreans buying Kpods overseas

Assoc Prof Faishal fielded a number of parliamentary questions on vaping from MPs, one of whom was Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong.

He expressed concern over Singaporeans buying Kpods from shops in Johor Bahru and asked whether the punishment for smuggling vapes into Singapore could be stiffer.

But Assoc Prof Faishal said that trafficking activity has in fact decreased since 1 Sept, according to the Government’s “ground sensing”.

Etomidate traffickers are now “more wary” due to the enhanced enforcement in Singapore, with some even stopping their dealings with the drug.

76 attempts of vape smuggling at checkpoints in 1 year

Nevertheless, the authorities have stepped up enforcement at Singapore’s borders to deter the trafficking of vapes.

From 15 Sept 2024 to 14 Sept 2025, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) intercepted 76 attempts of large-scale smuggling of vapes and related products at checkpoints.

It also foiled 57 attempts at smuggling via postal channels.

Moreever, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) dismantled a syndicate dealing in etomidate-laced vapes and arrested eight of its members, he noted.

70 cases of Kpod use from Jan-Aug 2025

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also answered questions on vaping, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had detected 70 cases of Kpod possession or use in the first eight months of this year.

They were among the almost 10,000 cases of possession or use of vapes, and 38 cases of vape supply.

More than half of the users caught were under 25 years old, he added.

Providing an update on the Government’s efforts so far, he said more than 2,800 online advertisements for vapes were removed between January and August this year.

During the same period, HSA received more than 4,600 reports on its anti-vape hotline and more than 1,400 reports through a new online form launched in July.

Additionally, about 6,000 vapes and components were collected by the “Bin The Vape” campaign from 25 July to 31 Aug.

At present, more than 10,000 officers have been empowered to conduct anti-vaping enforcement, with the authorities also conducting raids at night spots and institutes of higher learning.

